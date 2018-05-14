School bus crashes in Missouri

Several members of a Missouri high school's track team had to be rushed to the hospital after their bus was t-boned by a minivan. The crash happened Saturday night. Highway patrol says the driver of the van fled the scene but was later taken into custody and arrested for DWI. The team was on their way back from a track meet when the van smashed into the side of the bus. After it was hit, the bus rolled three times, tossing people into the air before it landed on its side by the highway. Eight students were hurt, but they say they are all grateful that everyone made it out alive.