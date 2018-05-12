Man who crashed during Great Teddy Bear Run dies - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Man who crashed during Great Teddy Bear Run dies

Posted: Updated:
By Deborah Highland, News Director
Connect
Bowling Green, KY -

Update: Robert Jeffery Bartley, 53, of Bowling Green, has been identified by Bowling Green police as the man who wrecked his motorcycle in Saturday’s Great Teddy Bear Run. He died Saturday night at 10:31 p.m. in a Nashville trauma center.

---

A man participating in the Great Teddy Bear Run Saturday was injured after crashing the motorcycle he was driving at about 11:30 a.m. near Kentucky Street and Veterans Avenue, Bowling Green Police Department spokesman Officer Ronnie Ward said.

The man, whose name and condition have not been released, was flown by medical helicopter to a Nashville trauma center, Ward said.

The annual Run is in its 19th year and raises money for the Barren River Child Advocacy Center that provides services to abused children in the South Central Kentucky region.
 

