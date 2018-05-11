Child in roadway struck by vehicle in Bowling Green

Update: Warren County Coroner Kevin Kirby released the name of the child killed Friday night in Morgantown Road as Duston Marlin Long, 7, of Bowling Green.

A tragedy in the 10000 block of Morgantown Road Friday evening claimed the life of a seven-year-old boy and forever changed the lives of two other young people.

The boy ran into the roadway at 10321 Morgantown Road at 5:19 p.m. into the path of an oncoming pick up truck driven by a 17-year-old boy who was traveling from the outskirts of Warren County with his 11-year-old sister, Warren County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Tim Robinson said.

The driver and his little sister were headed to meet their parents in town just before the child was struck, Robinson said.

The incident is under investigation, Robinson said. Speed and alcohol are not factors in the fatality.

The seven-year-old was taken to The Medical Center where he died, Robinson said.

Names of all parties involved are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An autopsy will be conducted on the boy Saturday, Robinson said.