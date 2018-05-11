Local florists ready for Mother's Day - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

It's Mother's Day this Sunday meaning local flower shops have had their hands full.

One of those local shops is Deemer's Flowers in Bowling Green, and you might think that Valentine's Day is the busy time of year for this flower shop but that's not actually the case. With Mother's Day, there's a much larger variety of types of flowers and arrangements that need to be put together, as opposed to mainly focusing on roses for the February holiday.

One worker we spoke with says it's been all hands on deck to get ready for this weekend.

