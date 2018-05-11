Zip line now open at Lost River Cave

If you're loving these summer-like temps as much as us here at WNKY are. This next story will send you leaping for joy.

The Flying Squirrel Zipline at Lost River Cave had their official ribbon cutting this afternoon. Professional guides lead you from the time you step off an 80-foot bluff through a three-zip adventure through the forest. Tickets are sold online and at the park ranging from 20-dollars for children to 35 for adults.

The Bowling Green Convention and Visitors Bureau Board helped make this fun attraction for the area possible, with a 150-thousand-dollar grant.