Students in Glasgow raise money for Butterflies for Maddie

It's called "Butterflies for Maddie." The loss of a little girls life leaves a lasting impact.

In 2005, Madilyn "Maddie" Grace Morgan died at just six-years-old after suffering from Pulmonary Veno Occlusive Disease, which affects the lungs, and ultimately the heart.

After her passing, her family put their pain to work, creating "Butterflies for Maddie" a foundation bringing awareness and research funds to the disease.

In 2017 one year after Maddie would have graduated high school, Highland Elementary and South Green Elementary raised over 900-dollars for the foundation purchasing t-shirts and butterflies.

For more information on Butterflies for Maddie http://www.butterfliesformaddie.com/