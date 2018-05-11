WKU grads take the Topper Walk - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WKU grads take the Topper Walk

Warren County, KY -

Beautiful weather for the "Topper walk" tonight, starting about one hour ago on Western Kentucky University's campus. 


Toppers took off on their trek from the Kentucky Museum down to Houchens Industries LT Smith Stadium. Inside the stadium now, festivities are underway for the 183rd commencement ceremony. The big red bash and a fireworks show will kick start celebrations right after the ceremony on the south lawn.

That's not all tomorrow, a special recognition ceremony for graduates of all six colleges will walk the line in Diddle Arena throughout the day. 

And a big congratulations to our WNKY family who are participating in the topper walk and graduating this weekend! 

As well as the rest of our viewers celebrating along!

