Bowling Green prepares to replace playground equipment at Lampkin Park

Here in Bowling Green news affecting the young ones in our lives, preparation has begun for the removal of some of the playground equipment at Lampkin Park.

The two main playground structures and a swing set will be removed, but the glider, tire swing and climbing structure will remain intact. The new set of equipment is estimated to arrive at the end of May, and weather permitting, construction on the new equipment will begin shortly after.

The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department apologizes for any inconveniences, but they tell us they are anxiously awaiting the installation of the new playground.

