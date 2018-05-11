Weather has serious effects on local farmers

From cold weather to large amounts of rain. Every aspect of the weather affects farmers and when it ends up on your dinner table.

Need More Acres, is a small family farm in Scottsville. For Nathan Howell and his family farming is a way of life and their source of income, but mother nature is making the farming career difficult.

"It's Kentucky weather, and have got to be prepared for about anything. Unfortunately, it seems like it's been back to back to back this year. It's a little bit more challenging than typical years here in Kentucky. I will say from the flooding issues and cold temperatures." says Nathan Howell.

Earlier this year the temperatures shifted back and forth. Which is dangerous to crops.

Frost lingered around longer than usual and if plants weren't properly covered to hold in some heat they most likely died. When crops are lost it directly affects Nathan's pocket.

"This year was actually the first year that we have ever had to cover our tomato plants once we plant them out in the field. Typically, we don't have to cover them with any frost protection or freeze protection. This year was the first year in about ten or 12 years of growing that we have actually had to cover up those due to late cool snaps. Temperatures that would have killed the plants if we wouldn't have." adds Howell.

Along with the cold spells, Kentucky also experienced an unseasonable amount of rain. This flooded many crop fields and caused many crops to be useless.

"We have had an extreme amount of rain back early, late winter, early spring. Our spring crop typically goes out the first of March and that's when we received a lot of rain. Our fields lay pretty well where they can drain, but unfortunately, we did have some flooding issues and lost part of those crops." adds Howell.

Nathan also says you can expect many vegetables to be out on the shelves around two or three weeks later than normal.