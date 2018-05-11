Congressman Brett Guthrie supports Marsy's Law in Kentucky

Congressman Brett Guthrie recently announced his support for Marsy's Law for Kentucky.

Marsy's Law ensures crime victims have the right to a voice in the judicial process, the right to be present in the judicial hearings and the right to be made aware of upcoming hearings or changes in the offender's status.

Kentucky is only one of 16 states without constitutional level rights for victims.

Almost 40,000 people in Kentucky support Marsy's law. It was the first bill to pass the Kentucky General Assembly this year. The bill had overwhelming support from both democrats and republicans.