Congressman Brett Guthrie supports Marsy's Law in Kentucky - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Congressman Brett Guthrie supports Marsy's Law in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

Congressman Brett Guthrie recently announced his support for Marsy's Law for Kentucky. 

Marsy's Law ensures crime victims have the right to a voice in the judicial process, the right to be present in the judicial hearings and the right to be made aware of upcoming hearings or changes in the offender's status. 

Kentucky is only one of 16 states without constitutional level rights for victims. 

Almost 40,000 people in Kentucky support Marsy's law. It was the first bill to pass the Kentucky General Assembly this year. The bill had overwhelming support from both democrats and republicans.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.