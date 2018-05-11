Warren County grand jury returns indictments

A Warren County grand jury indicted the following people Wednesday (5/9/18):
- Demarcus R. Abbs, 20, Warren County Regional Jail, third-degree burglary. Bond is $1,500.
- Kareem P. Corigliamo, 19, 511 Glen Lilly Road, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal mischief. Bond was transferred.
- Mahoganey V. Dice, 19, 573 Glen Lilly Road #4, third-degree burglary. Bond was transferred.
- Randy Lynn Allen, 53, theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000.Bond is $2,500
- Wesley Ryne Booker, 27, 2339 Noah Bledsoe Road, Smiths Grove, theft by deception over $500 but less than $10,000 and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Paul Jeffrey Bratcher, 48, Warren County Regional Jail, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants fourth offense within five years, careless driving, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, no tail lamps, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no or expired registration receipt and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $5,000.
- Kenneth Nicholas Carmack, 38, Warren County Regional Jail, second-degree persistent felony offender. Notice to appear in court May 25.
- Robert Wayne Coffey, 29, Warren County Regional Jail, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Bond was transferred.
- John Michael Cox, 41, first-degree arson or first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and violation of a Kentucky emergency protective order or domestic violence protective order. Bond is $10,000.
- David Eugene Crouch, 51, Warren County Regional Jail, custodial interference and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond is $10,000.
- Jami L. Deaton, 24, 1950 Pine Brooke Court, Columbus, Tenn., first-degree wanton endangerment, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Isaiah Tyrell Farmer, 20, 4728 Lahr Road, Springfield, Tenn., trafficking in a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, fourth-degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was transferred.
- Travis Neal Hudspeth, 32, Warren County Regional Jail, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) third or greater offense within five years. Bond was transferred.
- Chanda Renee Mitchell, 44, 141 Bristow Road, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree promoting contraband and third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance first offense. Bond was transferred.
- Adam Lee Parnell, 34, 1044 Clarence O'Dell Road, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Matthew Dean Partridge, 30, 7246 Bowling Green Road, Scottsville, first-degree wanton endangerment. Bond was transferred.
- Christopher Dale Russell, 44, 1568 Collegeview Drive, first-degree fleeing or evading police, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants first offense, failure of owner to maintain required insurance first offense, no or expired registration plates and first-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Kelley Lynn Sparrow, 33, 127 West 15th Street, first-degree wanton endangerment, menacing and second-degree persistent felony offender. Bond was transferred.
- Ervin Velic, 28, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants second offense within 10 years (aggravated), theft by unlawful taking of property under $500, no operators license, failure to produce insurance card and speeding. Bond is $7,500.