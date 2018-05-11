FOP in Bowling Green honors fallen police officers

With the sun shining bright, many community members gathered at the FOP Lodge near the Corvette Plant.

This was to commemorate National Police Week, which kicked off yesterday and runs through the 16th.

The purpose of today was to honor the lives of law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

This is an annual event that reminds us why their service to protect is so vital to our communities.

The ceremony began with the raising of the honorary guard colors on the FOP flagpole out front.

Then a wreath was placed on the memorial beside the building to recognize and celebrate those who have died so we could live.

Finally, everyone went inside to hear a message from a guest speaker and the Vice President of the FOP, Robert Perry.

We had a chance to speak with Perry before the ceremony began.

He tells us as an officer, he lives every day, serves and protects our community as if it could be his last day on earth.

Next week on Wednesday, Kentucky State Police Post 3 in Bowling Green will conduct fallen trooper memorial services beginning at 8:30 AM.

KSP Post 3 will honor six fallen troopers from Post 3 that day including Lt. William C. Smith, whose son Tommy Smith also served and retired from KSP and is now the chief deputy at the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. We also spoke to the Chief of Police at WKU, Mitchell Walker.

He says it's his calling to serve, and no matter the risk of losing his life, it's a blessing to serve as Chief.

The FOP was grateful for those who came out, and hopes to remain closely connected to the community.