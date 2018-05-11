Elementary student in Oakland wins $1000 scholarship

An Oakland Elementary schooler is already getting a head start on his college savings.

This morning, a ceremony was held for Luke Penrose at Oakland Elementary School to award his family a $1,000 scholarship.

Penrose won the "dream out loud challenge" after submitting a video of himself explaining his dream of becoming a firefighter and paramedic after college. He is one of the eight students from across Kentucky whose families won the challenge.

For Penrose, his selection came as quite a shock.