Pick up truck in Wisconsin lost control

Milwaukee, Wisconsin -

Scary moments for drivers on a busy Wisconsin interstate after a pick-up truck mows down light poles in the median.

It happened last Friday afternoon on interstate 43 in Milwaukee. For some reason the pick-up truck driver lost control of his vehicle sending the truck onto the concrete divider. At one point the truck knocks down two light poles. Six cars were struck by debris from the incident, but nobody was hurt.

It took crews about 90 minutes to clear the debris and open all lanes of the interstate. The driver of the truck was arrested but police have not released a list of charges.

