Hayes will not be charged for alleged inappropriate conduct

No criminal charges will be brought against McLean County's Former Superintendent.

The McLean County Attorney has denied to prosecute Terry Hayes for harassment, stating the evidence was not sufficient for what is required under Kentucky law.

The Board of Education suspended Hayes in March following investigation into "inappropriate conduct". He resigned shortly after.

Denying the allegations, he and the board reached a settlement. Hayes will be considered a school employee until October 31st and continue to receive his currently salary until that date.

It is not known what exactly constituted the charge to begin with.