Today marks WKU's 183rd Commencement Ceremony.

Graduates will begin their Topper walk down the hill at 4 pm followed by the ceremony and official degree conferral. The Big Red Bash and a fireworks show will follow the ceremony on South Lawn.

Tomorrow graduates will walk the line in Diddle arena at different times throughout the day. Be sure to plan accordingly and a few extra minutes of travel time when traveling through the area.

And congratulations to all the graduates!