Gas prices are quickly rising

You've probably noticed you're paying more when you fill-up your car, and gas prices are not going to stop rising anytime soon.

Drivers everywhere are experiencing sticker shock. Julian Cazares drives for work and has seen his expenses soar. Gas prices are up about 50 cents compared to last year, a 20 cent jump happened in just the last month.

Jeanette Casselano with Triple A says there are several reasons for rising prices at the pump. People are driving more, which is affecting supply and demand. Refineries produce more expensive gas blends in the summer. And oil prices are up and expected to go higher since President Trump announced new sanctions against oil producing Iran.

That's bad news for Miriam McDonnell who drives to work every day. The expense has Jimmie west reconsidering his summer plans.

Triple-A says we can expect another 20 cent increase in the coming weeks.