Waffle House shooting hero honored by alma mater

A scholarship has been established in the name of the man deemed the hero for saving several lives during the Waffle House shooting in Nashville, a prestigious honor for a selfless act. Tennessee State University, the alma mater of James Shaw Jr, held a reception in honor of the 29-year-old. You might remember, Shaw was able to wrestle the weapon away from the Waffle House gunman and threw it behind a counter. Tennessee State president Glenda Glover announced that Shaw will receive a special presidential recognition at the school's homecoming in October.

