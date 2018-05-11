Waffle House shooting hero honored by alma mater - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Waffle House shooting hero honored by alma mater

Posted: Updated:
Nashville, TN -

A scholarship has been established in the name of the man deemed the hero for saving several lives during the Waffle House shooting in Nashville, a prestigious honor for a selfless act. Tennessee State University, the alma mater of James Shaw Jr, held a reception in honor of the 29-year-old. You might remember, Shaw was able to wrestle the weapon away from the Waffle House gunman and threw it behind a counter. Tennessee State president Glenda Glover announced that Shaw will receive a special presidential recognition at the school's homecoming in October. 
 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.