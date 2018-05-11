Ford truck production stalled in Louisville

A Michigan auto part plant fire is causing shortages to the Ford plant in Louisville. The fire happened on May 2nd, at the Meridian Magnesium Products of America factory in Eaton Rapids. The plant supplies parts for Ford, Fiat, BMW and other companies. Ford has announced that it will be suspending the production of the F-150 and Super Duty temporarily at the Louisville plant location. Workers who made the super duty will switch to large Lincoln and Ford SUVs that are also made at the plant. The company said that it still has ample selection of trucks in the U.S. At the current sales rate, Ford has enough trucks to last 84 days. Two workers were injured in the fire and the cause is still unknown.