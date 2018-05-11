Kentucky State Parks announce Kids to Parks Day

Kentucky -
Kentucky State Park officials are encouraging parents to bring their children out to state parks later this month for "Kids to Parks Day," especially now that the weather has improved lately. This year, the day is scheduled for Saturday, May 19th. The event was first celebrated in 2011. The intent is to show the importance of active, healthy living. Many parks across the state will be holding special events and activities to celebrate, such as exploration hikes and other various free activities.