New Bowling Green store aims to promote a healthy lifestyle

A new store on Broadway in Bowling Green opened its doors today, with the goal of helping promote healthy lifestyles.

Beet Box offers customers organic produce, prepped meals, and other ready to eat products that are locally sourced from several different farms in Kentucky including farms in Russellville, Owensboro, Scottsville, and Brownsville, just to name a few.

Owner Michelle Darnall understands that living a healthy lifestyle requires more than just being active, and she hopes providing this type of service to the people of Bowling Green will help improve the lives of anyone who tries their products.

Darnall also says the store helps provide local farmers with the chance to showcase their products to a larger number of consumers.