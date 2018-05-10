Mosquitoes, tick, and flea diseases on the rise

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were more than 96,000 diseases reported in the United States from mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas in just 2016, that's more than triple the amount in 2004.

Zika, West Nile, Lyme, and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever are just a few of the diseases that can make you very sick.

"It definitely concerns me. I am not outside as much as I should be, so it's not as big of a concern, but when I am out I try to stay away from tall grass, weeds, you know stay out of fields." says Mariah Plumb.

The germs mosquitoes and ticks spread are quickly on the rise and moving into new ares, this puts even more people at risk for infections. Ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas don't just prey on humans. They also like to catch a ride on your furry friend.

"I just pulled, well my wife did, a tick crawling on the back of our dog in our backyard the other day." says Chris Carmichael, a concerned dog owner.

Diseases from mosquitoes, ticks, and fleas are widespread and difficult to control, but there are some precautions you can take.

"The other thing to look out for, is to check yourself periodically every two to three hours, because again you can get it off as quick as possible." says Kristin Hildabrand, a Horticulture Extension Agent.

Tick born diseases such as Lyme disease account for more than 60% of the mosquito, tick, and flea illnesses. So it's important to check yourself if you have been outside.