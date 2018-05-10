Shi'Ann Jones music video being filmed at local high school - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Shi'Ann Jones music video being filmed at local high school

Posted: Updated:
Warren County, KY -

A Bowling Green native who made a name for herself on NBC's The Voice, is featuring students from a South Central Kentucky middle school in a new music video.

Today, we got a behind the scenes look at Shi'ann Jones's new video, XX. A portion of the video is being filmed inside Bowling Green Junior High School, showcasing many of its students. They tell us this was truly a once in a lifetime experience. 

No word yet on when the final product will premiere, but stay tuned to WNKY, and we'll be sure to let you know. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.