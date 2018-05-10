Shi'Ann Jones music video being filmed at local high school

A Bowling Green native who made a name for herself on NBC's The Voice, is featuring students from a South Central Kentucky middle school in a new music video.

Today, we got a behind the scenes look at Shi'ann Jones's new video, XX. A portion of the video is being filmed inside Bowling Green Junior High School, showcasing many of its students. They tell us this was truly a once in a lifetime experience.

No word yet on when the final product will premiere, but stay tuned to WNKY, and we'll be sure to let you know.