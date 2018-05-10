Murray State University suspends all social activities for Greek - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Murray State University suspends all social activities for Greek organizations

Murray, KY -

A university has suspended all social activities for all its fraternities and sororities.

The suspensions were announced in a letter from Murray State University President Robert Davies went into effect on May ninth.

According to the letter, the decision was based on national trends and the university's own review of reports involving Greek activities. Over the summer representatives from the school's Greek organization will investigate Greek social event policies and procedures then make recommendations to the office of student affairs.

The review could be extended into the fall semester.
 

