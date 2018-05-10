BGMU to implement new AMI water readers

For those of you who use Bowling Green Municipal Utilities for your water services, you may want to read this.

That's because changes are coming soon when it comes to your water meters.

Here's what we know at this time, according to BGMU's website.

BGMU is planning to replace your current water meters with advanced metering infrastructure, or "A-M-I."

The installations are set to take place in phases over the next four years.

You can expect your new meters by June 30th of 2021.

Water employees and a hired contractor will be the ones to replace your water meters with the new A-M-I meters.

During the exchange, your water service will be temporarily disrupted.

These new A-M-I meters will help reduce operating costs, increase customer service, improve outage management and restoration times.

They will also give customers detailed usage information and alert BGMU to any leaks you may have.

We did attempt to speak with Christina Twyman and Mark Gardner, but was unable to reach them for comment.

If you would like more information on these new water meters, you can visit the BGMU website here.

Also, if you have questions or concerns about anyone identifying as a BGMU employee during installation, call 270-782-1200 for verification.