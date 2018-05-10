Bowling Green man indicted on bank robbery charges

A Federal Grand Jury indicted a Bowling Green man, Decorise Major, Wednesday on two charges of bank robbery, one charge of entering a bank with intent to commit bank robbery and brandishing a fire during a crime of violence.

46 year old Major, who prior to being indicted was already incarcerated in the Warren County Regional Jail on unrelated charges, is accused of robbing Midwest America Federal Credit Union at Gunpoint in Scottsville September. 7, 2016 entering citizens first bank in Glasgow with the intent to rob that bank also on September. 7, 2016 and robbing the Cecilian Bank in Elizabethtown Sept. 1, 2016, according to his federal indictment.

If convicted as charged, he is facing a potential prison sentence of 27 years.

