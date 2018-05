Hawaii's Kilauea volcano could soon send boulders and ash shooting out of its summit crater.

That kind of explosive eruption was last displayed by the volcano nearly a century ago.

This eruption could occur even as the volcano continues to splatter and ooze lava out of its eastern flank into a residential area.

Scientists say the risks of an explosive summit eruption will rise in coming weeks as magma drains down the flank of the volcano.