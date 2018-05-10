Two men charged with drug manufacturing, paraphernalia possessio - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Two men charged with drug manufacturing, paraphernalia possession

Posted: Updated:
Glasgow, KY -

The Glasgow Police Department say they responded to Bryan Street in reference to a drug complaint. Upon home-owner approval to enter the residence, they discovered a strong ammonia smell coming from a crawl space underneath the home. Inside, was a one-step meth lab.

And on the front porch they say sat a duffel bag loaded with drain cleaner, clear tubing, and ammonia tablets...all of which are used to manufacture meth.

41 year old, Billy Butler of Park City and 27 year old, Brett Brown of Edmonton are both facing charges of manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are currently in the Barren County Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.