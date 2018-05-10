Two men charged with drug manufacturing, paraphernalia possession

The Glasgow Police Department say they responded to Bryan Street in reference to a drug complaint. Upon home-owner approval to enter the residence, they discovered a strong ammonia smell coming from a crawl space underneath the home. Inside, was a one-step meth lab.

And on the front porch they say sat a duffel bag loaded with drain cleaner, clear tubing, and ammonia tablets...all of which are used to manufacture meth.

41 year old, Billy Butler of Park City and 27 year old, Brett Brown of Edmonton are both facing charges of manufacturing meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are currently in the Barren County Detention Center.