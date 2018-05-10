Students embark on a journey of a lifetime

Students in Bowling Green may often feel there's nothing to experience outside the city.

Or, the opportunity to do so is nonexistent or unobtainable.

That's why two organizations in town joined together to change that.

Now, certain students have an opportunity they could never imagine being possible for them.

Terrill Martin, the Managing Director for the Confucius Institute at Western Kentucky University, went on a trip to China in 2011.

When he returned, he desired to provide the same experience for students who would never have the chance to go.

So, he reached out to Abraham Williams, the Executive Director for the Housing Authority of Bowling Green.

After asking if Williams had students he'd want to send to China, and getting a resounding yes, the China bridge program was born.

Now, students who demonstrate leadership, academics and maturity can earn a chance to go to China.

However, they also have to earn it another way.

Students are expected to sell 400 raffle tickets in order to raise the money for their trip costs.

Each ticket costs 2500 dollars, and the students visit China for up to 15 days.

They start in Beijing, then travel to see the Great Wall and Forbidden City, and end the trip in Shanghai for a river tour.

The trip isn't the best part though. It's the change students undergo after they return home from the trip.

Students like Hailey Thomas-Turner and Malaika Ngoy are the best examples of that transformation.

Turner, a Senior at South Warren High School, was resistant to trying new things and seeing the world.

Now, she plans to travel to Senegal, Africa on a gap trip.

Ngoy never really spoke to anyone outside her comfort zone, but says she now is eager to interact with others.

This trip to China broadens the student's horizons and encourages an appreciation for what the world has to offer.

If your student is interested in this trip, they can contact the Housing Authority at 270-843-6071.

They can also contact Terrill Martin from the Confucius Institute at 270-745-2530.