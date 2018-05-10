KY Music Hall of Fame inductees announced

The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame class is set to be inducted tomorrow night in Lexington. A total of six artists are being inducted, including one iconic name, Billy Ray Cyrus. The induction ceremony will be held at the Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in Mt. Vernon tomorrow night according to the Lexington Herald Leader. Alongside Cyrus, David "Stringbean" Akeman, Dale Ann Bradley, Jason Crabb, Bobby Lewis, and Jackie Deshannon are all being inducted as well. The ceremony will feature remarks and performances from the inductees. Akeman, a prolific banjo player will be posthumously inducted. Cyrus, best known for his line-dancing hit "Achy Breaky Heart" announced that he will not be in attendance.