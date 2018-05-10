Kentucky janitor leaves life savings for child abuse victims - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky janitor leaves life savings for child abuse victims

Kentucky janitor leaves life savings for child abuse victims

Posted: Updated:
Covington, KY -

A Kentucky man who worked as a school janitor for more than three decades and never touched a dime of his pension has willed his life savings of $175,000 to child abuse victims. The Kentucky Enquirer reports Alvin Randlett's estate donated the sum to the Kentucky Child Victims' Trust Fund on Tuesday. The lifelong Covington resident had retired in 2001, and died in December 2015 at 75 years old. The money came from Randlett's pension and the sale of his house. Estate executor Jeff Siska shared the news at Sixth District Elementary School, where Randlett worked for 32 years. Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear visited the school district to accept the money on behalf of the fund, praising Randlett's selflessness. Siska says it was Randlett's "last wish to help those who can't help themselves."

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.