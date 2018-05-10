Detainees return from North Korea - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Detainees return from North Korea

The detainees landed at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland just after 2:30 this morning. Kim Hak-Song, Kim Dong-Chul and Kim Sang-Duk, who is also known as Tony Kim, were greeted aboard their plane by President Trump and the First Lady. The three were released by Kim Jong Un's regime after spending up to two years in detention. The former detainees were taken to Walter Reed Medical Center were they will be reunited with their families and undergo medical treatment. Their release paves the way for historic face-to-face talks between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. President Trump addressed the media on the tarmac. Through an interpreter, the detainees said they were ecstatic to be home.

