Glasgow ranked poorest Kentucky town

A not so honorable mention for Glasgow.

The city has been ranked the poorest in Kentucky. According to new rankings by 24/7 Wall Street, a digital financial publication. The website used data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey to review median annual household income in every U.S. American town with a population between 1,000 and 25,000.

The website found that Glasgow is the only town in Kentucky where the typical household earns less than thirty-thousand dollars a year.

Glasgow also has a poverty rate of nearly 27 percent, which is also higher than any other town in the state.