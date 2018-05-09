Police arrest man accused of exposing himself

Warren County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bowling Green man after a woman reported that he exposed himself to her 10-year-old daughter.

Deputies were called to Walters Avenue at 7:59 p.m. Tuesday after a woman who lives on Peachtree Lane complained that while her daughter was retrieving a football near a fence line in the backyard, a neighbor was fondling himself in front of a window with no curtains, according to the man’s arrest citation.

A deputy walked behind the woman’s home, shined a flashlight into the neighbor’s yard where he saw thick vegetation.

The deputy jumped over the fence and announced himself and found a man nude from the waist down in the backyard, according to the citation.

Deputies identified the man as Colby John Shannon, 44, 207 Walters Ave. He told a deputy he was performing a sex act on himself in his backyard, according to his arrest citation. Shannon changed his statement after a deputy told him about the complaint from the child’s mother.

Two deputies escorted Shannon back to his home to put on some shorts before taking him to jail. He smelled of alcohol and deputies said they found a small amount of suspected marijuana in his home.

He is charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first-degree indecent exposure first offense, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.