Five under arrest in Franklin

Five people are behind bars following reports of shots fired in Franklin. Around 2:30 pm Tuesday afternoon, police responded to shots fired at 516 East Cedar Street.

It was determined a verbal altercation occurred between 46 year old, Michael Sweatt Jr. and 40 year old, Willie Haynes Jr.

Witnesses tell officers, Sweatt, who is a convicted felon, pulled out a handgun and fired three rounds at Haynes. No one was injured, but an elderly man's home across the street was struck.

That's not all, when police attempted to place five individuals in custody, a resident's dog got loose, attacking the Sheriff and the resident injuring them, and taking them to the ground.

Police tell us the Sheriff and another Deputy shot the dog to stop it from further attack. Upon receiving a search warrant for the residence, five were placed in custody on numerous drug charges.