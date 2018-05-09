Communal Living Complexes Are Becoming More Popular

Misti Schindele has the luxury of space in her new home, but she doesn't pay a fortune for it. A rarity in high-priced New York City.

That's because Misti shares not just an apartment, but an entire building: outfitted with group kitchens and common areas.

The 36 year old social media blogger is part of New Wave of City Dwellers moving in to communal living complexes. Where living with strangers is actually part of the appeal. Misti has a private bedroom and her own bathroom. Her building is owned by common which has properties in San Francisco, Chicago and Washington DC.

She pays $1650 a month in Brooklyn where the average rent for a 1 bedroom is about $2,500. Brad Hargreaves founded Common, one of a number of developers cashing in on shared living.

The creative forces behind we work, recently debuted a similar high-end concept called 'we live', which offers group exercise and even a bar. Misti likes co-living so much she just renewed her lease for another year.

Common says the median age of their residents is around 30 years old but they but they have people living in these shared spaces into their sixties.

