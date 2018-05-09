Meet And Greet in Bowling Green for Animal Welfare Law

At WNKY, we love our animals, including our own in-house dog Soky, and we know you do to!

Tonight in Bowling Green, you have a chance to meet the candidates who decide the fate of our animal welfare law. From 5 to 7:45 pm, local candidates for a variety of offices will gather at Warren County Public Library Bob Kirby for a meet and greet.

At 5, you will have a chance to mingle with the candidates. At 5:30, the Kentucky Animal Welfare Association speaker will discuss the issues the state is facing. Then at 6, questions and answers. Finally, from 6:30 on, candidates will have the opportunity to speak.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Kentucky has been ranked worst state in the nation for animal protection laws for 11 consecutive years.