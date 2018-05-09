University of Kentucky Receives Grant to Fight Opioids

The fight against opioids is one that we are all aware of here in Kentucky, and that fight is taking one step forward.. As the University of Kentucky will receive a grant to help pregnant women who are addicted.

The University of Kentucky has received a multimillion-dollar grant to expand and improve a program to help pregnant women with opioid dependence problems before, during and after delivery.

The Perinatal Assistance and Treatment Home (Pathways) Program is helping women with medication, peer support and health services to reduce the number of babies born with an opioid addiction.

In one, women will attend pregnancy/parenting support and education groups led by a trained nurse and a peer support specialist.

In the other, women will have meetings via telemedicine with specialists in high-risk pregnancy, addiction care, paediatrics or substance counseling.

