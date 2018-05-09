SUV Crashes Into Restaurant in Louisville

The incident happened at a Denny's in Louisville. According to authorities, the car burst through the wall of the restaurant finally coming to a stop 10 feet inside the building. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. Both restaurant customers and workers were injured in the crash as well as the driver of the SUV. Officials say at least ten people were transported to the hospital - their injuries are not life threatening. A few roads near the restaurant were shut down following the crash. Local police are investigating how the crash occurred.