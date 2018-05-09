Former Inmate Files Negligence Lawsuit

(Associated Press) A lawsuit says a former inmate in Kentucky gave birth while shackled in an ambulance and the baby died roughly two hours later.

WDRB-TV reported Tuesday that the lawsuit was filed last week in federal court. It says Louisville Metro Department of Corrections officials were negligent in their care of 24-year-old Mariah Reed while she was “more than 20 weeks” pregnant in July.

The lawsuit says Reed complained about contractions and severe pain July 28 and 11 hours later an ambulance was called. It says she gave birth on the way to a hospital “while completely restrained.” Her child died at the hospital.

The lawsuit seeks “income and earnings (the baby) would have enjoyed had he lived,” and damages for Reed.

Corrections officials do not comment on pending litigation.