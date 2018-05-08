Financial website ranks Kentucky sixth worst state to be a polic - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Financial website ranks Kentucky sixth worst state to be a police officer

Kentucky isn't a great place to be a police officer according to the personal finance website, WalletHub.com. 

Out of all 50 states and Washington D.C., Kentucky is the sixth worst state for cops. The survey took into consideration multiple factors, including officer pay, police deaths, the percentage of homicide cases solved, and the number of officers. 

The top three states to be a police officer are North Dakota, New York, and Connecticut. The worst place according to WalletHub, is Arkansas. 

