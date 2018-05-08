Jeff Meisel begins tenure as City Manager

Today marks the first day on the job for Bowling Green's new City Manager, Jeff Meisel.

The Bowling Green City Commission made the unanimous decision yesterday to place Meisel in the position.

Meisel was previously a Chief Financial Officer and has plans to bring change and continue building on the city's growth.

Some of those changes include addressing growth in the Bowling Green Police Department.

Such as ensuring personnel is fully equipped with the tools they need to do their jobs.

Meisel also plans to implement a new fire station on Lovers Lane and north near the Trans Park.

This would be to assist with issues they're having with response times.

Other plans include sprucing up downtown and Fountain Square Park and ensuring businesses continue to grow.

There will also be new playgrounds and soccer fields at parks throughout the city.

There are also road projects in place, like streetscaping on College and State road, which Meisel is really excited about.

He also wants to widen several of the city's roads to improve traffic.

With all these changes coming, Meisel tell us it's a sign of the city's growth.

These changes and more will be addressed in a budget presentation that's set to take place next week.