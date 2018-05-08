Police looking for suspects who vandalized Edmonson High School baseball field

Police are searching for suspects who vandalized the Edmonson County High School baseball facility over the weekend.

According to booster club treasurer Scott Lindsey. An assistant coach arrived at the diamond on Sunday morning to find a lock broken, graffiti spray painted on the ground between the restrooms, and a broken window outside of the concession stand.

The graffiti that contained explicit language has already been removed from the concrete, but the window to the concession stand is still being replaced. Lindsey said that they are planning to install more security cameras to prevent things like this from happening in the future, and if someone has a personal issue with the baseball team or anyone involved, he asks that they bring it up in person, rather than resorting to vandalism.

The booster club is offering a $1,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of the vandals.

