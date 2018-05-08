Tourism spending up three percent in Warren County

Tourism spending is up in Warren County.

This is according to the Bowling Green Area Convention and Visitors Bureau. In 2017, the total was just over 449 million dollars which up three percent from the total in 2016. CVB Officials credit last summer's solar eclipse, which brought thousands of visitors from around the country to Bowling Green for the first time.

Officials say a number of automotive events at Beech Bend Raceway Park and the National Corvette Museum's Motorsports Park helped drive tourism as well.