Inmate absconds from work detail

A Simpson County Detention Center inmate who was assigned to participate in a community work program at the Franklin Wastewater Treatment plant is accused of stealing the car of an employee there and driving away at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Simpson County Chief Deputy Jailer Brent Deweese said.

The work crew supervisor immediately notified the jail. Jail staff notified Kentucky State Police, local law enforcement and the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Less than 30 minutes later, Kentucky State Police captured the inmate, Robert Steelman, 50, just south of Exit 22 on Interstate 65 north in Warren County, Deweese said.

Police charged Steelman one count of second-degree escape and one count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at $10,000 or more.