Inmate absconds from work detail - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Inmate absconds from work detail

Posted: Updated:
By Deborah Highland, News Director
Connect
Simpson County, KY -

A Simpson County Detention Center inmate who was assigned to participate in a community work program at the Franklin Wastewater Treatment plant is accused of stealing the car of an employee there and driving away at about 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Simpson County Chief Deputy Jailer Brent Deweese said.

The work crew supervisor immediately notified the jail. Jail staff notified Kentucky State Police, local law enforcement and the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Less than 30 minutes later, Kentucky State Police captured the inmate, Robert Steelman, 50, just south of Exit 22 on Interstate 65 north in Warren County, Deweese said.

Police charged Steelman one count of second-degree escape and one count of theft by unlawful taking of an automobile valued at $10,000 or more. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.