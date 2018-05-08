Local non-profit hosts hospitality appreciation day

Hospitality and tourism are two of the biggest contributor's to the city's success.

That's why TownePlace and Fairfield Suites held an event to celebrate the efforts of both.

They did this through the 2018 Hospitality Olympics.

The purpose of this event was two bring all of the local hotels in the community together to show appreciation for them.

It was also to educate the community on all the aspects that go into making hospitality the success that it is.

There was some competition during the event, hence the title of the event.

There were 3 teams per hotel or attraction that signed up and attended.

4 members per team competed in a team costume contest, but there was plenty more.

Some of the competitive games included a luggage obstacle, toilet paper toss, bed making race and even a bed bug toss.

There was lunch provided around 11:30 AM, before the games begun.

We were able to speak with Drue Eberhardt, the Manager of Fairfield Inn & Suites.

He says today was an opportunity to say thank you to all of the hospitality members, but also have a great time.

Eberhardt also tells us that hospitality plays a huge role in the community, and it's important to take time out to recognize that.

The event had several sponsors, including Atmos energy providing the burgers at lunch.

The Bowling Green Area Lodging Association, a non-profit organization, presented today's event.