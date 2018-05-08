Memorials Held For Fallen Police Officers

Memorials are being held around the country to honor the peace officers who passed away in 2017 and to celebrate the lives they lived in service of their country. In Kentucky, several active and retired officers died including one in the line of duty. Yesterday, their families honored them all at an emotional ceremony in Frankfort. A wreath was placed at the old statehouse. Even though this ceremony was emotional for family members who placed these flowers, it also gave them the chance to celebrate their loved ones.