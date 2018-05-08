Former doctor sentenced for drug, fraud charges

A federal judge in Bowling Green sentenced former Bowling Green physician C. Fred Gott, 66, Monday to 96 months in prison for multiple criminal counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of controlled substances and health care fraud.

The sentence is related to criminal activity between 2006 and Sept. 19, 2013 in Warren County.

The court ordered Gott to pay restitution and court costs of $162,366, forfeit his medical license that was already suspended and pay a $17,500 fine, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Kentucky.

Gott admitted to intentionally distributing between June 2010 and Sept. 19, 2013 methadone, fentanyl, hydrocodone, clonazepam and oxymorphone that were not for legitimate medical purpose.

Between 2006 and Sept. 19, 2013 Gott admitted to falsely billing health care benefit programs including Medicare and Medicaid.