Kentucky Tourism Industry Is Rising

Kentucky

Newly released data shows that Kentucky's tourism industry has jumped nearly 4%. A report by the Kentucky Department of Tourism shows the industry now supports more than 195,000 jobs across the state and generated $1.5 billion in taxes. Tourists spending money in Kentucky accounted for more than 9.5 billion of the $15 billion impact. Department of Tourism Commissioner Kristen Branscum said that all of the state's nine tourism regions posted gains in 2017. The largest increase was the Western Waterlands region, which saw a 6.4% increase.

