Bowling Green man charged with rape

A Bowling Green man is accused of raping a woman and running from police Monday morning.

Bowling Green police were called to a rape report at Hummingbird Apartments, 1367 Clay Street at about 3:30 a.m. Monday. As police approached they encountered Johnny L. Wilson, 49, who police said ran when he saw them, according to his arrest citation.

The alleged victim told city police she was awakened by Wilson removing her pants, according to his arrest citation.

She told police Wilson got on top of her, held her down and forcibly raped her, according to his citation. She also told police that she told Wilson “no” and attempted to roll over to get him off of her. He then left about 30 seconds after the alleged sexual assault, according to his citation.

When police arrived, they saw Wilson walking on Clay Street near toward Stubbins Street, according to his arrest citation. Police said Wilson saw them and took off running, according to his citation.

Police told Wilson to stop, he ignored them and engaged police in a short foot pursuit on top off and around old rusted out cars, according to his arrest citation. When police caught up to Wilson, they had to take him to the ground to get him in custody. He is accused of attempting to pull away from police.

Police charged Wilson with first-degree rape, first-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest and alcohol intoxication in a public place. Wilson is lodged in the Warren County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records.